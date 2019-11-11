7 Killed, 7 Injured in NE China Car Accident

CHANGCHUN - Seven people were killed and another seven injured on Sunday in a road accident in northeast China’s Jilin Province, according to local transport and health departments.

The accident happened at about 3:00 p.m. Sunday in the southeastern suburbs of the city of Changchun, capital of Jilin Province, when a minibus on a road from the downtown area to Shuangyang District collided with a concrete truck.

As of about 6:00 p.m., seven people were dead in the accident and seven injured had been sent to hospital.

Further investigation is underway. (Xinhua)